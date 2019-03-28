Mansfield’s Cantamus to sing in The Kingdom Choir’s Nottingham concert

The Cantamus Girls choir from Mansfield has been handpicked by Royal wedding gospel singers The Kingdom Choir to sing at their Nottingham Royal Concert Hall show in May.

The Kingdom Choir became a household name following the stunning performance of Stand By Me at the wedding of HRH Prince Harry and the Duchess Of Sussex last May.

Earlier this year, the choir launched a national search for children’s and youth choirs to perform alongside them at each venue of their debut UK tour.

Cantamus will sing with the gospel stars at the Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, May 5.

Speaking about being selected by The Kingdom Choir, Cantamus conductor Ann Irons said: “For more than 50 years, Cantamus, the internationally acclaimed choir, has been privileged to perform with numerous prestigious choirs and orchestras across the globe. Cantamus are very much looking forward to accompanying The Kingdom Choir during their performance at the Nottingham Concert Hall.”

The 18-date UK tour in April and May includes a first anniversary celebration at the Royal Albert Hall in London, a year to the day after the wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Karen Gibson, conductor of The Kingdom Choir, said: “We had such an amazing experience to be part of the Royal wedding, and we have been truly inspired by everything that has happened to us during this past year.

“It’s been tough to choose the choirs, but so lovely to see so many singing communities out there.”

The choir’s rendition of Stand By Me went straight in at Number One on the Billboard Gospel Songs Chart after the Royal Wedding and received more than ten million views on YouTube.

The Kingdom Choir’s debut album Stand By Me is available now via Sony Music.

