Lots in store at Creswell venue

There’s a busy week in store at Ours - Bar and Lounge, based at Elmton Road, Creswell, Worksop.

On October 19, it’s Flashback Friday, at which the venue’s resident DJ plays all the greatest hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s, running from 8pm to midnight.

Saturday, October 20, features the Saturday Night Live event where you can watch and listen to the best male and female vocalists, performing live on stage from 8pm.

It’s Poker Night on Tuesday, October 23. All playing levels are welcome including beginners. Cards are dealt at 8pm and there is a free hot supper at 9pm.

Finally, on October 24, join the fun with Cocktails & Karaoke. Come along and perform live on the venue’s stage every week from 7pm.