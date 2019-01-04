Letwell gig by Eurovision singer Lindsay is not to be missed

Former Eurovision songbird Lindsay Dracass - well known to TV audiences as a judge on the BBC’s musical talent show All Together Now - is heading to the area to showcase her vocal talent.

Lindsay became a household name flying the flag for Britain at Copenhagen in 2001. But her song No Dream Impossible - written by Russ Ballard, who had penned a string of hits for Roger Daltrey, Kiss and Elkie Brooks - went the way of countless other fine British entries over the years, finishing 15th when the votes came in.

The Sheffield girl subsequently joined up with fellow steel city star Paul Carrack, and spent years touring far and wide in Britain, Europe and the US as the lone girl singer in his famous band.

Lindsay starred in the first series of All Together Now, and returns as a judge when the BBC screen a celebrity special on Christmas Eve. A second series of the show is programmed for early 2019.

On the musical front, Lindsay recorded a new album at the Yellow Arch Studios in Sheffield a couple of months ago, and the album is due to released in February. Her latest single - titled Not Mine - reached No 6 in the R and B/Soul charts earlier this month.

Lindsay will be showcasing classic tracks from artists including Adele, Bonnie Raitt and Kirstie MacColl, and previewing some of her own new material at Letwell Village Hall on Saturday, January 12, accompanied by Canadian keyboards player Lewis Nitikman.

Limited tickets are available, priced at £12, from Martyn Sharpe and Andy Swift on 01909 731626 or 540694. Email inquiries to martyndsharpe@aol.com

Doors open at 8 pm.