The Sunday Morning Piano Series continues at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on February 18 with a performance by Lara Melda, from 11am.

The winner of the 2010 BBC Young Musician prize, she will be performing piano works by Mozart, Beethoven and Schumann.

Each concert in the series lasts for an hour. Tickets are £10, including tea, coffee and cake.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Mark Woods-Nunn