Kylie announces Nottingham date on her autumn tour

Kylie Minogue, will bring her extraordinary creativity as a live performer back to the stage this autumn when she plays a UK and Ireland tour, stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Thursday, September 20.

Currently on a high with her brand-new track Dancing, Kylie, who always raises the bar with her live performances, promises a brand-new extravaganza for this production, which will be centred around her new album Golden, although of course her back catalogue will be embraced.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 2, priced at £56 (Price D Seats), £67.20 (Price C Seats), £78.40 (Price B Seats and Standing) and £106.40 (Price A Seats and Gold Circle Standing).

