Kane puts the miles in as part of his latest tour

Miles Kane is back with his latest tour, including a visit to Sheffield’s Leadmill on May 30.

Known for his exhilarating live shows, Miles Kane is back where he belongs, on the road playing 16 unmissable headline shows this summer.

“It’s been too long since I’ve been on stage” Miles says. “I cannot wait to get up and perform a high energy set with a couple of new bangers thrown in! Bring it on!”

Miles is currently in the studio working on a new record, his first solo material since 2013’s acclaimed Don’t Forget Who You Are.