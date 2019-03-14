Johnny Marr and Annie Mac added to line-up at this year’s Tramlines Festival

Johnny Marr is among the second wave of acts announced to appear at this year’s Tramlines Festival in Sheffield.

This year, Tramlines will take place from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21 at Hillsborough Park.

The latest additions include Johnny Marr, Annie Mac, Tom Grennan, Drenge, The Futureheads, Jade Bird, Becky Hill, The Japanese House, Good Cop Bad Cop, She Drew The Gun, JAWS, Marsicans, Blackwaters, October Drift, Balcony, Man & The Echo, and a handful of breaking bands curated by This Feeling for the emerging talent Library Stage.

Crowds of 30,000 are expected to turn out for the 11th edition of Tramlines, which boasts four stages of music, an outdoor cinema, a comedy line-up and much more besides.

With a genre-spanning line-up of the internationally acclaimed to the hottest new acts, Tramlines is one of the UK’s most popular and longest running city-based festivals.

Weekend tickets are priced from £69.50 plus booking fee. They are available online.

Leading the phase two announcement are Johnny Marr, best known as the guitarist and – with Morrissey – co-songwriter of the Smiths, and queen of the beats on Radio1, Annie Mac.

From jangly guitars to phat basslines, these are not-to-be-missed performances.