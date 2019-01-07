Heroes and adventures in the spotlight for NPO’s latest family concert

Come and enjoy thrilling film, TV and show music for all the family with Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra at the city’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, January 26, at 6pm.

The orchestra’s 2019 family concert will take you on an epic musical adventure to meet all your favourite heroes, both fictional and real-life, all depicted in fabulous music by John Williams, Elmer Bernstein, John Barry, James Horner, Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

NPO will take you from high-tech superspies James Bond and Ethan Hunt in the themes from Skyfall, Goldfinger and Mission Impossible to swashbuckling Zorro in the theme for The Mask of Zorro.

Music by Korngold brings Nottinghamshire’s legendary hero Robin Hood to life in the film The Adventures of Robin Hood, and real-life heroes will be remembered in Nimrod from Enigma Variations and the theme from The Great Escape.

No concert of heroic music would be complete without a collection of film scores by John Williams and the programme includes Princess Leia’s theme from Star Wars, plus Superman and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

And, as if all that wasn’t enough, there is also Tchaikovsky’s spectacular 1812 Overture.

The presenter this year is Dominic Heale (pictured) of BBC East Midlands Today and local star Kate Taylor will be singing the Bond themes.

Tickets to see Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s Heroes And Adventures are £9 - £23 (children and family tickets available) from the box office at the Royal Centre, Nottingham, on 0115 989 5555, online at www.trch.co.uk or through members of the orchestra, www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk and on the door.