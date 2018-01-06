Head stateside for NPO’s latest exciting family concert

Beat those post-Christmas blues with a musical trip stateside, courtesy of Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra in their annual family concert.

The American-themed concert will bring you some of the USA’s best music from stage, screen and TV, featuring plenty of fabulous tunes that all the family will enjoy.

As ever, the concert will feature a mix to appeal to everyone with music from stage, screen and concert hall, ranging from Dvorak’s Largo from his New World Symphony to Danny Elfman’s theme from The Simpsons, all introduced by TV presenter Nicki Chapman and played by a huge orchestra in the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, on Saturday, January 27, starting at 7pm.

The programme includes the versatile pianist Ian Buckle playing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. From stage and screen, there is music by Bernstein, namely America from West Side Story and New York, New York from On the Town, plus Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Symphonic Suite from Oklahoma, John Williams classics Superman and Born on the Fourth of July, and many more.

For its annual prize, NPO is offering the opportunity to win tickets to see the amazing ballroom couple Anton du Beke and Erin Boag for their new show From Broadway to Hollywood, taking place at the Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, February 1 at 7.30pm. Forms will be available to fill in your entry on the night and the prize draw winner is picked at random after the concert.

Tickets to see Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra are £7-£22 (family tickets available) from the Royal Centre box office www.trch.co.uk 01159895555, and www.priorbooking.com or www.ticketsource.co.uk