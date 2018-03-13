Great seven-band line-up this Saturday at Black Market Venue

XSLF will be playing a gig at The Black Market Venue in Market Warsop on Saturday, March 17.

The gig will feature Stiff Little Fingers founder member Henry Cluney and drummer Jim Reilley, who played drums on the iconic albums Nobody’s Heroes and Go For It.

The lads are back together as XSLF and will be playing all the SLF classics this St Patrick’s night.

Supporting will be XDF, five former members of local band Ferocious Dog, playing the punked up Irish covers which the band started with some 15 years ago, and a couple of tracks from the first album that four of the bands members featured on.

Also supporting on the night are The Outlines, a fast emerging top punk band, featuring former Ferocious Dog guitarist and vocalist Kyle Peters.

Completing this impressive seven-band line-up will be Eastfield, Spitting Feathers, Criminal Mind and W.O.R.M.

Tickets are £10 and are available online via Gigantic or at the Black Market Bar.

Alternativey, you can ring 01623 842105 to reserve a ticket at £10. It is £12.50 on the door.