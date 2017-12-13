Great line-up of bands for Beat The Streets gig in Nottingham next month

Beat the Streets - the all-day music festival fundraiser in aid of the homeless - has secured a stellar line-up of the biggest artists to come out of the city’s music scene in recent years.

Sleaford Mods, Ferocious Dog (both pictured), The Invisible Orchestra, Lawnmower Deth, Rolo Tomassi, Kagoule and Eyre Llew have all come on board for the charity festival taking place on Sunday, January 28 to raise vital funds to support homeless people in need.

Other confirmed acts include Georgie, Tusk, Nina Smith, Vigilantes, Super Furniture, Lisa Hendricks, Rob Green, Jimi Mack, Nactus Kunan, Headsticks, Crosa Rosa, Brad Dear Band, Bone Cult, Babe Punch and Ashfields.

Fresh from a storming sell-out show at Rock City in November, Sleaford Mods, the electronic post-punk duo from Nottingham known for their abrasive, minimalist musical style and embittered explorations of austerity-era Britain are excited to be added to the bill, with Jason Williamson from the band stating: “We hope we can help raise good money for the growing number of people sleeping on Nottingham’s streets.”

Ferocious Dog is another band with an ever-growing legion of fans. The six-piece folk-rock band from Warsop have previously sold out Rock City and more recently three consecutive nights at Rescue Rooms. Set to headline Rock City once again in April, the band deliver impassioned political songs of broken Britain and are well-known for their high octane live performances.

Ferocious Dog said: “As a band who collects food, toiletries and clothing for food banks at all our shows, this was something we were desperate to be a part of. Let’s eradicate homelessness full stop. If the government aren’t going to do it, we can do it ourselves.”

24-piece The Invisible Orchestra will bring their electrifying mix of dirty funk, soul, jazz and big band with huge orchestral sweeps to the festival. With a rotating cast of guest vocalists, their explosive live shows are always a spectacle not to be missed.

DHP Family’s George Akins said: “For just a suggested donation of a tenner, Beat the Streets is a fantastic way to see top national touring bands that have already sold out venues such as Rescue Rooms and Rock City and raise funds for a great cause at the same time.

“It is increasingly evident that we have a growing problem with homelessness in the city. Beat the Streets aims to be a force for positive change, using music to bring together the Nottingham community and raise vital funds for homeless people in need.”

The full line-up will feature more than 80 acts playing more than 10 stages in venues across the city centre including Rock City, Rock City Basement, Black Cherry Lounge, Rescue Rooms, Red Room, Rescue Rooms Bar, Rough Trade, Stealth rooms 1 & 2, The Bodega and The Bodega Bar.

All proceeds raised from ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to Framework, the Nottinghamshire charity dedicated to bettering the lives of homeless people. Since Framework started in 2001, it has become one of the largest organisations of its type in the country, helping more than 11,000 each year to overcome crisis and improve their lives.

Beat The Streets is being delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups including I’m Not from London; Farmyard Records; Hockley Hustle and Rough Trade.

The money raised from Beat the Streets will go towards improving the effectiveness of Framework’s Street Outreach Team. This includes putting qualified social workers in place to start assessments on the streets, towards emergency accommodation to protect people in below zero conditions and towards resettlement workers who enable smooth transitions from the street to a tenancy.

Tickets are on sale from alt.tickets (www.alttickets.com) and Gigantic (www.gigantic.com) at a recommended price of £10 (minimum donation £5) with the option to donate more. One ticket will allow access for 14+ to all participating venues.

Additional donations can be made at JustGiving www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beatthestreetsuk