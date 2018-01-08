Great line-up in store for this year’s Gate to Southwell festival

There’s a perfect blend of rising stars, festival favourites and music legends lined up for this year’s Gate To Southwell festival.

Already booked for the roots and acoustic event are hugely successful veteran Geordies Lindisfarne (pictured), award-winning folkies The Young’uns, one of Ireland’s greatest singers Cara Dillon performing with special guests, Danish roots stars Habadekuk, brilliant Devon guitarist and singer-songwriter John Smith, acclaimed Canadian fiddlers The Fitzgeralds and 2017 BBC Folk Singer of the Year Kris Drever.

There will also be a special Blues Night featuring Britain’s number one R&B band Nine Below Zero, Louisiana bluesmen The Lil’ Jimmy Reed Band and the UK’s best slide guitarist Johnny Dickinson.

Early Bird tickets (at discounted prices while stocks last) are now available for the four-day event in beautiful Nottinghamshire countryside, which runs from June 7-10.

Also joining the eclectic, international bill there’s Scotland’s Blue Rose Code, the Canadian jazz-meets-klezmer-meets-folk of The Boxcar Boys, acclaimed Southwell regulars Greg Russell & Ciaran Algar, 2017 BBC Group of the Year The Furrow Collective, the megafolk of Birmingham’s The Destroyers, much-loved global troubadour Rory McLeod, highly-rated harmonious Celts Mongoose and award-winning songstress Vikki Clayton.

Still led by Rod Clements, one of their original singer-songwriters, it’s 45 years since Lindisfarne’s first hit Meet Me On The Corner cracked the UK charts and made their second LP Fog On The Tyne the best-selling British album of 1972.

Headlining the Big Top on Friday June 8, with the late Alan Hull’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm joining the latest line-up, Lindisfarne are guaranteed to get the Southwell audience singing and swinging along.

To buy tickets and find out much more about all the artists who’ve been booked so far, visit the Gate To Southwell 2018 website at www.gtsf.uk

Photo credit: The Beautiful Image