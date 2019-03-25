Go Totally Tina when top tribute show comes to Retford Majestic Theatre soon

Totally Tina is coming to Retford Majestic Theatre on April 27.

Don’t miss the top Tina Turner tribute show when it reaches the area soon.

The show stars talented performer Justine Riddoch and is designed to make the audience feel that the legendary Tina Turner is right back in front of them, strutting her stuff on the most famous legs in show business.

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

You can enjoy Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back, It’s Only Rock and Roll and The Bitch is Back, which have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer.

Call the box office on 01777 706866 or click here for more information.

Photo credit: Alex Williams Photography