Gigs in the area for rising aces Calva Louise

London newcomers Calva Louise have four support slots lined up at local venues during October.

Having developed a fierce live reputation within London’s flourishing punk scene, the chaotic garage rockers have since earned support slots alongside the likes of Albert Hammond Jr, Spring King and Anteros and will be heading off on tour with labelmates The Blinders later this autumn.

New single I Heard A Cry is being released ahead of their debut album, out early next year.

You can see them supporting Hunter And The Bear at Nottingham Bodega on October 12, then at the same venue on October 24 supporting The Blinders. There are also Blinders support dates at The Venue in Derby on October 25 and Sheffield Plug on October 26.