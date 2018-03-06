GIG GUIDE: Gigs in the area over the next few days

Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Here are some of the gigs coming up in the next few days.

Friday, March 9

Stagefright. Rock covers band. Free in the pub side. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Hugo Steady Band. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

The Sensations. Motown,soul trio. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £2. Guests £3.

As It Is. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham. Support from WSTR.

Luke Peter Foster. Plus support. The Bodega, Nottingham.

Saturday, March 10

Stereo Love. Modern boy/girl duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Nigel Pinnick. 70s 80s n soul disco. £1 entry. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

High Strung. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Insecure Men. Supported by Raf Rundell. The Bodega, Nottingham.

Sunday, March 11

Martin Gregory. Guitar vocalist from “Heroes”. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Tristram Shandy. Live 60s 70s band . Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.Members £1. Guests £2.

Carousel Vertigo. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Stars Bothering with Pretty Babs Acoustic, Josh Francis, Shank’s Pony 5.30pm. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Tonight Alive. Rock City, Nottingham. Plus ROAM and The Gospel Youth.

Massive Wagons. Supported by Those Damn Crows. The Bodega, Nottingham.

Monday, March 12

The Stranglers plus special guests Therapy? Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing. Plus support from IDestroy. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Tuesday, March 13

The Wailers plus support. Rock City, Nottingham.

Turbowolf plus Puppy. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

Wednesday, March 14

Stiff Little Fingers and Ruts DC. Rock City, Nottingham.

Thursday, March 15

Astroid Boys. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.

