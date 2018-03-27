Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Here are some of the gigs taking place locally over the next few days.

Friday, March 30

Atomic. Best of the 80s. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £6/non-members £7.50.

Ready Steady. 60s band. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Rare Souls. Motown, soul live band . Members £2. Guests £3. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Sandfly. Rock trio. The band that swap places. Free in the pubside. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Michael James. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Black Pearl. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall

Saturday, March 31

Abba Sensation. Abba tribute. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £7.50/non-members £9.

Dave Johns. Vocalist. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Vegas. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop. Fantastic vocal and instrumental duo.

The Fallen State. Rock City basement, Nottingham.

Vinni. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Harry Linacre. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield.

Lottie T’Vay. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Tony Fletcher. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Dave Grant. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

The Pulse. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall

Johnny Mitchell. Hucknall Liberal Club, West Street, Hucknall

Sure-Fire. Oakleigh Lodge Social, Highbury Road, Bulwell.

Jax Danielz Band. Selston WMC (The Jokers). Recreation Street, Selston.

Non Compos Mentis. The Boundary, Broadmeadows, South Normanton.

Sunday, April 1

Bank Holiday with Hair Rock. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £6/non-members £7.50. An 80s rock experience.

Red. Male and female pop and soft rock duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.