GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Here are a few gigs you might fancy over the next few days.

Friday, March 16

SOS Rock n Blues Band. Free in the pubside. The Black Market, Market Warsop.

Ska Britannia. Six-piece ska band. Members £2. Guests £3. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

The Solution. 60s, 70s, 80s band. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

A Tribute to Ed Sheeran, featuring Jack Bowater. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Support from Jareth Brownhill. Members £7/Non-Members £8.50.

Damion. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Saturday, March 17

XSLF with ex-SLF members Henry Cluney and Jim Reilly + XFD. The Black Market, Market Warsop.

Secret. Superb boy/girl duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Irish band from 6pm to 9pm. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

The Bon Jovi Experience. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £7.50/Non-members £9.

Zak Able. The Bodega, Nottingham.

Tony Fletcher. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Ryan Jones. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield.

Manmaid. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Lee Stone. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Sunday, March 18

Brotherhood. Excellent male duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Connie Bolton. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Kirsty Anne. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Ali. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Fireworx. Pop party duo. Members £1. Guests £2. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Pop Icons. Live band backing Billy Idol, Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and Bruce Springsteen tributes. Afternoon session from 2pm-6pm. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton. £5.

Tuesday, March 20

Django Django. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.