Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Here are some of the acts playing in the area over the next few days.

Friday, February 23

Tom (Abandon). Solo guitar/vocals covers and some originals. Free in the pubside. The Black Market Venue, Markey Warsop.

Hooch Navarro. Live pop rock band. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £2. Guests £2

Little Sam Lyons. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Black Pearl. The Bentinck MW, Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Saturday, February 24

Full Throttle. Rock covers band. The Reindeer, Mansfield

Beautifully Dangerous. Modern chart pop and rock band. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Lavendore Rogue. Farnsfield Village Centre.

Go West, Nik Kershaw and Cutting Crew. Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham.

Matt Symons. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield.

Jon Ryan. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

The Rapids.The Bentinck MW, Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Paul Carman. The Coronation Club, Bannerman Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Jr. Ray. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Kirsten Young. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Road, Hucknall.

Sunday, February 25

Kane’d. The Diamond, Sutton-im-Ashfield. Support from Nasty High.

Roar. Male/female vocal duo. Members £1, guests £2. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Scandal. Boy/girl duo from South Africa. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Acoustic Union. Dog and Parrot, Eastwood.

Ian Carroll. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Kev Smith-Jones. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Melody Lane. Hucknall Constitutional Club.

Monday, February 26

Stereophonics. Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

Tuesday, February 27

Paul Weller. Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.