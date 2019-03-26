Get your tickets to see Lighthouse Family at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 29, to see chart favourites The Lighthouse Family when they perform at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 15.

One of the most successful bands of the late 90s and early noughties will return soon with a new studio album after a gap of 18 years.

Blue Sky In Your Head will be released on May 3 on Polydor and will include Essentials, all the bands classic songs remastered for the very first time to celebrate their 25-year recording history.

The lead single is My Salvation, a lushly melodic track every bit as good as you’d expect from the band that produced the timeless hits Lifted, and Ocean Drive.

Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker formed Lighthouse Family after meeting at Newcastle University in the early 1990s.

Their 1995 debut album Ocean Drive was a slow-burning success, going six times platinum while staying in the charts for almost three years.

Lifted became one the defining songs of the era, a pop-soul classic that was inescapable on radio, becoming the soundtrack of high street Britain, drivetime Britain and night-out Britain.

