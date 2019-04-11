Get ready for hits galore when Motown The Musical comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Motown is celebrating 60 years since Berry Gordy founded the iconic record label in January 1959.

This 60th anniversary coincides with the UK and Ireland tour of Motown the Musical which is due to visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham later this month, from April 23 to May 4.

This smash-hit Broadway and West End production tells the story of how, with just $800 borrowed from his family, Berry Gordy founded the Motown label in 1959 and went from a featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul, discovering and launching the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more.

Motown the Musical uncovers the true story of the legendary record label that changed music history and created the soundtrack of a generation.

With music and lyrics from the Motown catalogue and book by Motown founder Berry Gordy, Charles Randolph-Wright’s production features a live orchestra playing 50 Motown tracks including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, Stop! In The Name Of Love, My Girl, I Heard It through the Grapevine and tells the story behind so many of the classic hits.

Edward Baruwa will play the leading role of Berry Gordy, Karis Anderson will play Diana Ross, and Nathan Lewis will play Smokey Robinson.

A scene from Motown The Musical, UK Tour @ The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham.

Edward Baruwa’s previous credits include the West End productions of Motown the Musical at The Shaftesbury Theatre, Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre, Five Guys Named Moe at the Marble Arch Theatre and the UK Tour of Sister Act.

Karis Anderson is best known as being one third of pop band Stooshe who celebrated a top five single Black Heart in 2012 for which they received a nomination for Best British Single at the 2013 Brit Awards.

Nathan Lewis was a finalist on ITV’s The X Factor in 2016 as part of boyband Five After Midnight.

Charles Randolph-Wright, director of Motown the Musical said: “I am so thrilled that we have been able to find this incredible cast of British artists for the UK tour of Motown the Musical.”

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton