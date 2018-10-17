Force will be with you at Royal Concert Hall this weekend

The Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham is setting the scene for the arrival of Star Wars Episode Nine with a spectacular telling of The Star Wars Saga through the iconic music of John Williams on Saturday, October 20.

Michael Seal conducts the world-renowned City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Nottingham Trent University Choir in a galaxy of the movies’ greatest scores.

From the heroic opening titles to the clashing light sabres, this concert features the music that defined Star Wars’ greatest scenes and offers the chance to encounter Darth Vader, the Emperor and other iconic characters from the films. Be warned, there will be Stormtroopers on guard at the doors.

Concert-goers will feel the full force of John William’s ground-breaking music, cheering on the pod racers at the Flag parade and flying through the asteroid field in the Millennium Falcon. Audiences can shed a tear at the doomed love of Anakin and Amidala and chill out with a cosmic cocktail to the sound of the Cantina Band. With 80 brilliant musicians and a magnificent choir of 200 from Nottingham Trent University, this is the musical event for all fans of Star Wars, young and old. The Force will surely be with them.

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15.50-£37.50 and are available from the box office on 0115 989 5555, in person from 9am to 8.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 24 hours online at trch.co.uk