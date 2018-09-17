Folk favourites to perform Letwell gig

Two icons of the modern British folk rock scene are heading to the Worksop area for a show featuring their acclaimed collection of music spanning two decades.

Crowned the best duo at the prestigious BBC Folk Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in 2013 and again in 2016, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman boast a formidable reputation as song writers and performers of the highest calibre.

Barnsley lass Kathryn burst on the scene initially partnering fellow local girl Kate Rusby before going on to become the first girl singer to win the BBC’s Young Tradition award. More success followed after Kathryn was invited to join legendary 70s folk rock band Fotheringay - stepping into shoes of the late great Sandy Denny.

Sean remains one of the biggest names in contemporary music. Brought up on Dartmoor he learned to play the guitar at six, and developed a passion for music alongside famous younger brother Seth.

His production credits include collaboration with major figures ranging from Imelda May to Billy Bragg, The Levellers and Show of Hands. Sean has also worked alongside Seth on some of his biggest selling albums.

Fresh from releasing their fifth album - Personae - Kathryn and Sean are appearing at Letwell Village Hall on Thursday, September 20. Doors open at 8pm.

For tickets availability, call Martyn Sharpe and Andy Swift on 07831 350 157 or 01909 540694.