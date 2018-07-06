Folk duo Ninebarrow to take Root in Doncaster

Headlining Doncaster’s Roots Music Club tonight are multi-award-winning folk duo Ninebarrow.

Described by Radio 2 presenter Mark Radcliffe as sounding “like two halves of one voice” and South Yorkshire singer-songwriter Kate Rusby as “absolutely amazing”, former teacher Jon Whitley and former GP Dr Jay LaBouchardiere combine vocal harmonies and melodies, delivering original songs inspired and rooted in Britain’s landscape and history.

They also perform a range of traditional folk songs “reworked in their own, distinctive way”.

In 2017, the duo were nominated at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in the Horizon category for best emerging artist, one of the highest accolades in their genre, just a few months after they had quit the professional jobs in favour of a full-time music career.

Ninebarrow play Doncaster’s Roots Music Club at The Ukrainian Centre on Beckett Rd, tonight, Friday, July 6, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £11 on the door or £9 in advance from rootsmusicclub.co.uk