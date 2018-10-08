Drifters announce Sheffield tour date

The Drifters will be back on tour in the UK next year with a brand new show, performing all their classic hits from the last six decades.

Following the phenomenal success of their 65th anniversary tour in 2018, they have added further live shows for 2019 including one night only at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Sunday, June 2.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 12, online at www.flydsaarena.co.u or by phone on 0114 256 5656. Tickets are priced £28.50 and £35 plus a limited number of premium package tickets priced £61.60. Prices include a booking fee.

The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits - including Saturday Night At Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more.