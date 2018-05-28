Don’t miss this choral concert in Worksop

Music For A Summer Evening is the name of a concert taking place in Worksop on Saturday, June 9.

Come and enjoy an evening of glorious choral, instrumental and vocal solo music being performed at The Crossing Church and Centre, from 7.30pm, by North Notts Chamber Choir and talented guest musicians from Worksop College.

The performances will be an eclectic mix of compositions by well known and much loved European composers such as Mendelssohn, Fauré and Schumann, to name but a few.

The programme will include Monteverdi’s Beatus Vir with string accompaniment, a violin concerto by Vivaldi and the evocative Five Mystical Songs by Vaughan Williams for baritone soloist and choir.

The concert will be directed by Timothy Uglow and accompanied on both organ and piano by Charlotte Phillips.

Tickets are £8 (adults) and £4 (under 16s) and are available from the Welcome Desk at The Crossing Church and Centre, Newcastle Street, Worksop, S80 2AT, or order by phone on 01909 475421 or email info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

