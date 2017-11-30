Different Day means Sheffield show for Charlatans

Following the release of their 13th album earlier this year, Northwich’s finest The Charlatans are back on the road and heading for Sheffield.

Fans can expect some old classics fron an extensive list of hits, including songs such as The Only One I Know, How High, North Country Boy and One to Another, as well as tracks from Different Days, which reached number four following its release in May.

For Different Days, recorded at the band’s Cheshire studio, the core quartet of vocalist Burgess, bassist Martin Blunt, guitarist Mark Collins and keyboard player Tony Rogers opened their doors to cast of friends to contribute, partly out of necessity following founding drummer Jon Brookes’ death from cancer four years ago.

Guests on the album include former Verve drummer Pete Salisbury – who is set to play live with the band tonight – as well as New Order’s Stephen Morris and comedian/actress Sharon Horgan, an old friend of Tim’s who sings backing vocals on Different Days, and legendary The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

The Charlatans play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Thursday, November 30 - see sheffieldacademy.co.uk

