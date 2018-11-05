Dashboard Confessional to headline gig this month at Rock City

Check out Dashboard Confessional when they headline a gig at Rock City in Nottingham on November 18 as part of their UK tour.

The band released their latest album, Crooked Shadows, in February and this tour marks the first time fans in the UK will get the chance to hear the new tracks live.

Highlighted by tracks like We Fight and Heart Beat Here, the album was the band’s first full length offering in more than eight years. Rock Sound said this of the album, “Chris Carrabba has stood strong and remained effortlessly relevant through his illustrious, jam-packed career...something to be met with unbridled joy”.

Produced by Chris Carrabba with co-producer Colin Brittain, Crooked Shadows was the result of a near decade-long period of immense self-examination for Carrabba.

The album explored Carrabba’s reclamation of the simple yet extraordinary moments in life that long stood as the unsung heroes of his songwriting, as he reflects on experiences of his own and those closest to him.

The result is a deeply cathartic body of work that traverses the complications and vulnerabilities of relationships while scrutinizing the possibility of self-improvement.

Photo credit: David Bean