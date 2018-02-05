Czech out these classics to be performed in Nottingham concert

The Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham plays host to a performance from the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra on Thursday, February 15, at 7.30pm.

The concert features Alisa Weilerstein as soloist in the Dvořák Cello Concerto.

You can also hear Tábor and Blaník from Smetana’s epic cycle of tone poems Má Vlast, plus Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

The Czech Philharmonic has been an essential fixture in Nottingham Classics seasons for many years and this concert promises another unforgettable evening, not least because it brings a return from the brilliant American cellist, Alisa Weilerstein.

For this visit she’ll be playing Dvořák’s passionate Cello Concerto, whose emotive themes are played out in an expansive, symphonic soundscape. Occupying similar musical terrain, two stirring pieces from Smetana’s epic symphonic cycle Má Vlast tell of the legends and history of the composer’s homeland. Tábor represents a doughty city stronghold and Blaník the mountain under which St Wenceslas’s army sleeps, awaiting the moment when it will rise to defend its country in its greatest need.

Like his Czech counterparts, Edward Elgar was one of the most patriotic of musical voices, and his Enigma Variations evokes images of his Malvern home and specifically the friendships that sustained this often discontented and diffident composer. Amongst the affectionate and perfectly orchestrated portraits are a determined but approximate amateur pianist, the composer’s ever-encouraging wife, Alice, and, at its heart, Nimrod, a warmly lyrical tribute to one of his most valued supporters that’s since become a mainstay of emotive ceremonial occasions.

Call the box office on 0115 98955555.