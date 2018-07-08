Cowboy adventure coming to an end for Sheffield’s The Clench

All good things – as well as tales of vengeance and heartbreak – must come to an end.

And Sheffield’s The Clench – who describe themselves as “the finest oak-aged, whiskey-fuelled, blues-swamp outlaw-rock since the last band to make such bold claims” – are calling it a day.

The band are preparing to go out in style with The Last Ride of The Clench: The Final Show at Sheffield’s Greystones.

The band said: “All tales of vengeance and heartbreak must come to an end and after a decade, we’ve decided to call it a day.

“When we gathered our guitars around a CD player of drum samples 11 years ago, it’s safe to say none of us thought we’d end up with two albums of cowboy adventure music under the belt, let alone be able to hawk our wares all over the globe, to punters as far afield as Bolivia. For that, we’re humbled and indebted and would like to thank anyone who ever came to see us, bought a CD, put us on, made us sound good, or simply said something nice about us to their pals. It means a lot.”

A venue spokesman said: “With two albums of cowboy adventure music under their collective belt and 10 years of gigs across the region, including support slots with Hayseed Dixie and Amy LaVere,The Clench will bring their spaghetti western-tinged alt-country to the Greystones Back Room stage for one final performance.

Support comes from M&J Blues and Big Convoy and tickets are £7 on the door, or £5 in advance from mygreystones.co.uk