COMPETITION: Win tickets to attend Mac-Stock 3 this weekend

Mac-Stock, the music festival that raises cash for Macmillan Cancer Support, is back for its third year at The Black Market in Warsop on March 23-24 with music acts of all styles and flavours.

We have four adult tickets up for grabs for the whole weekend in a great competition.

In addition to a fantastic selection of bands, a food collection is being held across the weekend, in support of Warsop Food Share. The project was set up just over a year ago, operating from The Plough pub in the village. In its first year it gave out 888 meals in Warsop, mainly to pensioners. The project also set up a food share at the Three Lions pub in Meden Vale in December 2017, from where it has given out 100 meals already.

Mac-Stock is the brain child of former Mansfield man Graham Parker. Every penny raised by the festival itself goes to Macmillan Cancer Support and was started in memory of Graham’s dad, who lost his battle with cancer in 2010.

“Our family was fortunate enough to get a lot of support from Macmillan nurses while my dad was battling with cancer. Without their support and care I’m not sure how we would have coped at times.

“They are incredible and deserve all the support we can offer. We passed the initial target I set for myself in year one, but everyone enjoyed being at and supporting the festival so much we simply carried on raising more money while having a great time.

Tickets for Mac-Stock are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk type in Mac-Stock

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of four adult tickets (to cover the whole weekend and with each adult ticket giving entry to one under 17 year-old as well) in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Mac-Stock is the brainchild of which former Mansfield man?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk

Entries need to reach us by 5pm on Monday, March 19, and normal competition rules apply. For more on the rules, see our website.