Cars star Gary Numan set for Sheffield

Cars star Gary Numan has announced a UK tour – including a date in Sheffield.

Savage: Songs From A Broken World was released earlier this year, entering the charts at number two and earning some of the best reviews of the British electro pioneer’s career.

While the 59-year-old Londoner was writing the record, Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. It made sense to make him and his climate decisions the catalyst for the apocalypse theme of the album.

Gary, who topped the UK singles charts with Are ‘Friends’ Electric? and Cars in 1979, says: “The songs are about the things people do in such a harsh and terrifying environment. It’s about a desperate need to survive and they do awful things in order to do so, and some are haunted by what they’ve done. That desire to be forgiven, along with an old religious book, encourages religion to resurface and it really goes downhill.”

The album was produced by long-term collaborator Ade Fenton.

Gary says: “Ade is extremely creative and ridiculously hard working. It’s easy to discuss alternative ideas with him, he’s not precious about things and is always looking to make the music better, even if it means, on rare occasions, undoing his work and starting again.”

Gary plays Sheffield’s Foundry on Wednesday, March 21. For tickets, see foundrysu.com



