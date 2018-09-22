Cantamus team up with special guests for Southwell Minster concert

Cantamus Girls Choir, Cantamus Training Choir and special guests MLC Musicians from Australia will be performing a concert in the spectacular surroundings of Southwell Minster on Saturday, September 29.

The concert starts at 8pm and doors open at 7.30pm.

MLC is a prestigious girls school based in Sydney, and the singers have performed in the world-renowned venue Sydney Opera House.

Tickets for this autumn concert are £15, available from the Cathedral Shop in Southwell. Alternatively, they can be obtained by emailing susietaylor13@hotmail.com or by calling 07519 326180.