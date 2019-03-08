Call goes out for bands to apply to play at Tramlines Festival

Budding musicians, bands, and artists can now ‘Apply To Play’ at Sheffield’s biggest ever party, Tramlines Festival.

This year’s event takes place at Hillsborough Park from July 19 to 21.

Entrants hoping to bag a career-changing slot at the 30,000 capacity festival where they’ll be added to a bill alongside the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners and Nile Rogers & Chic, need to visit the ‘Apply To Play’ tab on the Tramlines website before May 31.

A handful of winners will be chosen by a judging panel comprising This Feeling, BBC Introducing, plus organisers of Tramlines and its music-loving audience.

Despite its ever-growing status, record crowd numbers and bigger-than-ever line ups, Tramlines remains true to its longstanding ethos of supporting grass roots talent.

Over the years it has been responsible for booking live acts such as The xx, Alt-J, and Catfish and the Bottlemen before they went on to become headline names selling out arena shows. Tramlines continues to offer a stage to showcase the next-gen of UK talent unearthed through its Apply To Play system.

Timm Cleasby, operations director at Tramlines said: “We’ve always championed new and local talent at Tramlines.

“It’s been a highlight for me every year and this year will be no different. We have some great slots across all stages for new artists this year, and it’s open to all. Last year was a massive success with slots being filled by Universal Tree, Little Grace and Saint Petersburg to name a few. I love the excitement of hearing my new favourite band on one of our stages and I can’t wait to see who’s in this year.”

Anyone from the UK can apply to play at Tramlines 2019 from solo folk musicians to multi-piece rock bands. All entrants must have recorded original material that is available for the judging panel to stream via Spotify or Soundcloud.

Sitting on the 2019 judging panel are members of the Tramlines organisation team are; Christian Carlisle of BBC Introducing Sheffield, and the club for future rock and roll stars, This Feeling. The Tramlines audience will also be casting their votes.

Click here to enter Apply To Play at this year’s Tramlines Festival.

Photo credit: Giles Smith