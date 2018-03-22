Brothers playing the Field Music in Sheffield

Mercury Prize nominated Field Music bring their brand of art rock and prog pop to Sheffield this week.

The Sunderland band are on the road following the release of their latest studio album, Open Here, which reached the top 30 on its release last month.

David Brewis – one half of the band’s core, alongside brother Peter – said: “Where Commontime, our last album, felt like a distillation of all of the elements that make up Field Music, this feels like an expansion; as if we’re pushing in every direction at once to see how far we can go.”

A spokesman said: “The brothers’ studio, on the banks of the River Wear, became a sanctuary away from everything political and personal, a cocoon of creativity.

“And conversely, making the album became an alternative way to connect to people.”

Joining the brothers on stage will be core live players Kev Dosdale, on guitar, bassist Andrew Lowther and Liz Corney, on vocals and keys, as well as percussionist Damo Waters and Sarah Hayes on flute.

Field Music play Sheffield University’s Foundry on Friday, March 23.

For tickets, see foundrysu.com