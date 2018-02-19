Brahms and Beethoven from Halle in latest RCH visit

Friday, February 23, sees the latest visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall by The Halle.

Featuring Karina Canellakis (pictured) as conductor, the acclaimed Manchester-based orchestra - regular visitors to the venue - will be performing Mendelssohn’s Overture: Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, Brahms’s Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4.

The soloist in the concerto will be violinist Viviane Hagner.

Two of today’s outstanding female artists join forces for this Romantic central European programme.

New Yorker Karina Canellakis was championed by Sir Simon Rattle and won the prestigious 2016 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, while Munich-born violinist Viviane Hagner enjoys a reputation for assured and insightful performances allied to a serene stage presence.

Brahms’s symphonically-scaled and ardently lyrical concerto gives ample opportunity for all these qualities to shine.

Mendelssohn took inspiration for his 1828 overture from two poems of the same name by Goethe. Its slow introduction depicts the doleful spirits of sailors languishing in a dead calm, before a brisk wind fills the sails and carries them joyfully into port.

Beethoven employs a similar strategy for the opening of his Fourth Symphony, slowly winding up the tension before releasing the energy in a pulsating first movement that sets the tone for one of Beethoven’s most affirmative compositions.

It may have stood in the shadow of the Eroica and the Fifth Symphonies but it’s in the agile Fourth that the life force burns most brightly.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for ticket details.

Photo by Todd Rosenberg