Bloxx building for future with Sheffield show

Rising stars Bloxx are back with a new single and headline UK tour.

After the success of Novocain, which was championed on Radio 1, and tour slots supporting Pale Waves and The Wombats, as well as their own sell-out headline tour, the quartet are back with Second Opinion and an autumn tour.

Second Opinion is described as “Bloxx’s soundtrack to a summer destined for the festival fields” and “perfectly designed for the live show which is fast becoming a must see”.

A spokesman said: “Alarmingly infectious and unfiltered at every turn, Bloxx’s sound is fast becoming the new essential indie UK noise.”

Bloxx play Sheffield’s The Leadmill on Monday, November 5 - see leadmill.co.uk