Best of British in Ryton Chorale’s next concert

Ryton Chorale’s first concert of the new season will be taking place on Saturday, November 10, at The Crossing, Worksop, at 7.30pm.

This concert will mark the centenary of the ending of World War One with music by Howard Goodall - Eternal Light - and Vaughan Williams’s Dona Nobis Pacem. The choir will be joined by the long-established Birmingham Festival Choral Society, which is also conducted by Ryton’s conductor, David Wynne.

Tickets are £10 (£12 on the door) and can be obtained from choir members, tickets@rytonchorale.org.uk on 01909 807610 or from Abel Office machines, Carlton Road.