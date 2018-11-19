Best of brass as band returns to Worksop venue for concert

The Crossing on Newcastle Street, Worksop, welcomes Thoresby Colliery Band for another concert on Saturday, December 1.

Worksop is fortunate both to have a Championship Section band located so close and also to have The Crossing building, whose specifically designed musical acoustic produces a magnificent sound for a brass band.

Billed as a Fantastical Celebratory Concert, the programme will show off the band’s abilities in a wide-ranging mix of musical items.

The conductor for the concert in Worksop will be the resident musical director David Holling.

Formed in 1948 and based in Clumber Park, Thoresby Colliery Band is proud of its links with Nottinghamshire and with the local community.

The concert at the Crossing Church & Centre, Newcastle Street, Worksop, gets under way at 7.30pm. Doors open at 6.45pm. All adult tickets are £10, under 16s £4 from the Welcome Desk or you can order from 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

See www.musicatthecrossing.co.uk for more.