Award-winning folk aces play Sheffield concert on latest tour

Check out The Young ‘Uns at Sheffield City Hall Ballroom, on February 3.

The triple BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winning North East folk trio released their brand new album The Ballad Of Johnny Longstaff in December to great acclaim.

They will now bring a stunning new audio/visual live tour of same album.

The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff is the story of one man’s adventure from begging on the streets in the north of England to fighting against fascism in the Spanish Civil War, taking in the hunger marches and the Battle of Cable Street. It’s a timely, touching and often hilarious musical adventure following the footsteps of one working class hero who witnessed some of the momentous events of the 1930s. With their trademark harmony, honesty and humour the Teesside trio bring together 16 specially composed songs, spoken word, striking imagery and the real recorded voice of Johnny himself to tell a remarkable human story oozing with modern relevance.