Award success for Tramlines Festival

Tramlines Festival has been given a bronze award for access by Attitude is Everything.

This is an Arts Council-supported body that assesses events and festivals for their access to deaf and disabled people.

Tramlines Festival

Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival takes place this year from July 19-21 at Hillsborough Park.

Headliners include Two Door Cinema Club (Friday), Courteeners (Saturday) and Nile Rodgers & Chic (Sunday).

Tramlines Festival has always taken steps to encourage and enable people with disabilities to enjoy the festival. These efforts have now been officially recognised by Attitude is Everything.

The Bronze Award from Attitude is Everything recognises that Tramlines fulfils their ‘Charter of Best Practice’ in a number of ways.

This includes making free passes for carers available, making information clear and accessible, providing disabled toilets and providing a disabled viewing platform. Tramlines joins festivals such as Leeds Festival, Field Day, T in the Park and Y Not Festival in receiving this award.

Tramlines has also worked closely over the years with Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, who were the official charity partner in 2015.

SRSB has helped Tramlines to keep the website clear and optimised for screen readers. Tramlines also works with SRSB and a Sheffield Live Community Radio sight impaired volunteer, to create an annual audio guide to the festival aimed at visually impaired people which is broadcast through the SRSB website and Sheffield Talking News service. In 2018 ‘Look North’ included a feature where they followed two visually impaired festival guests around Tramlines. This experience was documented on the SRSB Blog by one of the festival goers.

Tramlines has also worked with Under The Stars, a Sheffield-based disability arts organisation. The Stars Band, a group of musicians with a range of learning disabilities who developed their skills at Under the Stars performed for Tramlines at The O2 Academy in 2016.

Timm Cleasby, head of production at Tramlines said: "Achieving this Bronze Award from Attitude is Everything is a huge step for Tramlines as accessibility is something that our attendees have asked us to improve on in past years.

"In 2018, we made disabled access a real priority with lots of big changes to our infrastructure. These changes really paid off and it's great to have the recognition from Attitude is Everything. We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy our festival and we will keep pushing to improve further in 2019."

For full ticketing information for this year's festival, visit www.tramlines.org.uk