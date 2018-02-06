Armstrong in fine voice for UK tour

You can enjoy An Evening With Alexander Armstrong at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, May 29.

The comedian and actor has, in recent years, broadeneed his repertoire still further into TV presenting and singing, and has proved very popular indeed at both.

With three popular albums to his name, he is embarking on a major UK tour, dubbed ‘An evening of live music with Alexander Armstrong in concert’.

The concert starts at 7.45pm. Tickets to see Alexander Armstrong are £35-£45. Call the box office on 0115 989 5555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk