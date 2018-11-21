Mumford & Sons to play Sheffield next June

Mumford & Sons have announced that this weekend’s postponed gig at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena will now take place on June 4 next year.
Customers are advised to keep their original tickets as they remain valid for the rescheduled show.
Customers unable to make the new date should return their tickets to the point of purchase for a full refund.
The 60-date world arena tour in support of their album Delta will be performed on a new ground-breaking stage right across the middle of the room.
Tickets for the new date are £41.25, £52.25 and £63.25 and available now online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or on 0114 2565656.