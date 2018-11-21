Mumford & Sons to play Sheffield next June

Mumford & Sons have announced that this weekend’s postponed gig at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena will now take place on June 4 next year.

Customers are advised to keep their original tickets as they remain valid for the rescheduled show.

Mumford & Sons.

Customers unable to make the new date should return their tickets to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The 60-date world arena tour in support of their album Delta will be performed on a new ground-breaking stage right across the middle of the room.

Tickets for the new date are £41.25, £52.25 and £63.25 and available now online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or on 0114 2565656.