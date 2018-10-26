Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical? live show tickets for Nottingham and Sheffield on sale today

Tickets go on sale this morning for Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical? which will tour arenas next year.

Booking opens at 10am if you want to get tickets for shows at Nottingham’s Motorpont Arena from April 19 to 21 and at FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, from December 6 to 8.

Tickets for Nottingham are priced £26.10, £37.30, £45.14 (prices are listed with admin and facility fee included). Tickets here or call 0843 373 3000 or in person at the arena box office at Bolero Square, Lace Market, Nottingham.

Tickets for Sheffield are priced £44.24, £36.40 £25.16 (including booking fee). Tickets here or call 0114 256 56 56 or in person from the Sheffield City Hall box office in Barkers Pool, Sheffield.

Read more about the show



