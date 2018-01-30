Motown legends The Four Tops and The Temptations to play Nottingham

Legendary bands The Four Tops and The Temptations have announced a UK arena tour in November that will include a date at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

The Motown stars will be in Nottingham on November 29 where they will be joined by special guests, who will be announced nearer the time.

The Four Tops and The Temptations are true icons and epitomise the Motown sound that shook the world in the 60’s and continues to delight audiences, old and new.

The Four Tops have a vast catalogue of hits, with 27 UK top 40 singles, which include I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) and the 1966 number one Reach Out (I’ll Be There).

The line-up for the tour includes original member Duke Fakir plus Ronnie McNeir, Lawrence Payton and Harold ‘Spike’ Bonhart.

The Temptations were the first Motown band to win a Grammy Award – and have won three in total.

In 2013, they were honoured with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for their part in helping shape soul and R&B music as we know it.

Amongst their classics are My Girl and Papa Was a Rolling Stone.

The line-up is founder member Otis Williams, plus Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Greene Jr.

Otis Williams said: “These songs are the soundtrack to our lives – we love performing them as much as ever, especially to the UK audiences.”

Duke Fakir added: “We love coming to the UK – this is our favourite tour and we love the people of the UK, they treat us like royalty.

“They love the music which makes it wonderful to perform on stage every night.”

Tickets are priced at £44.80 and £53.20 and are on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 2.

There is a maximum of six tickets per person when booking online.

Tickets are available on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2nlqEWr or in person from the arena box office.