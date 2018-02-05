Moscow City Ballet is sweeping into Nottingham

The Moscow City Ballet comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this week to present The Sleeping Beauty and Romeo and Juliet.

The troupe reaches the UK on the back of another jubilant worldwide tour where it reaffirmed its popularity with thousands of dance fans.

The enchanting and romantic story of The Sleeping Beauty inspired Tchaikovsky to write some of his most glorious music, and the ballet has captivated the imaginations of people for well over a hundred years.

The world’s most famous love story Romeo and Juliet is set to Prokofiev’s dramatic score, a masterpiece of 20th century music.

The ballet is at the Royal Concert Hall from Wednesday, February 7 to Saturday, February 10.

Details are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk