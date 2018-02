Paul Weller is live at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next week.

Continuing his never-ending creative peak, the legendary ‘modfather’ is back on the road ahead of releasing his eagerly awaited 13th studio album, A Kind Revolution, on May 12.

Expect new tracks from that album in Nottingham, as well as some classic Weller tunes from the last 40 years.

The gig is on Tuesday, February 27 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2pDnkZR