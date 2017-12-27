MOBO-nominated star Jorja Smith has Sheffield date

Rising British R&B star Jorja Smith is touring the UK early next year.

And the tour kicks off at The Leadmill in Sheffield on February 7.

Ever since her debut EP Blue Lights, released in 2016 when she was just 16, caught the ears and acclaim of Skrillex, Stormzy and Drake – who included it on his OVO radio show – Jorja Smith has seen her stock continue to rise.

Earlier this year, she came fourth in BBC’s Sound of 2017 and has since been nominated for a MOBO Award and collaborated with Drake on the track Get It Together, featuring on his More Life project and performing as a special guest at his UK headline shows.

She has also completed a US headline tour, is soon to join Bruno Mars on his tour and has finished her debut album.

Tickets for her Sheffield date are at http://bit.ly/2oZW34g