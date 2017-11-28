Mike Silver is in the Beehive

Mike Silver is live at the Beehive Folk Club in Harthill this week.

The Cornwall-based troubadour has more than 40 years of experience as a writer, singer, consummate guitarist and live performer.

He has charmed audiences at festivals and venues around the globe.

His songs are of longing, love and loss, and are perceptive and thoughtful.

He is in Harthill on Friday, December 1 and tickets are on 01142 352850.