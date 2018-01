Due to phenomenal demand Michael McIntyre has added a second Sheffield date at the FlyDSA Arena to his Big World Tour.

As well as Saturday, June 23, he will also be performing at the venue on Friday, June 22.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 2 and are priced at £28, £39.20 and £61.60,

Tickets are available on 0114 2565656, at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or in person from the arena box office.