Megaslam stars are rumbling back to Retford

The stars of Megaslam Wrestling are heading to Retford’s Majestic Theatre next week for a night of grappling action.

Returning to Retford for the fourth year running, promoters have stated that this year’s show will be the biggest yet.

Stars on show will include Megaslam champion, CJ Banks, a popular fighter from Merseyside, who is on his second reign as champion after defeating Robbie Mckenzie during a bout in East Yorkshire.

Another for fans to look out for is current WWE UK star, Sam Gradwell who often appears on tours when the WWE comes to the UK.

The main event in Retford will be the rumble rampage, a match where it is every man for himself.

All the wrestlers will be in the ring at the same time and the only way to eliminate your opponent is by throwing them over the top rope.

The winner is the last man standing.

The show is in Retford on Friday, January 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on http://bit.ly/1coU3TT